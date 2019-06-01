Home Nation

ED summons NCP leader Praful Patel in UPA-era aviation scam

This is the first major action against a political leader in the alleged multi-crore aviation scam that is stated to have taken place during the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh.

Published: 01st June 2019 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Praful Patel. | File Photo

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The ED has summoned senior NCP leader and former aviation minister Praful Patel next week as part of its money laundering probe related to alleged losses suffered by national carrier Air India in a multi-crore aviation scam during the UPA-era, officials said Saturday.

They said Patel, a Member of Rajya Sabha, has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case on June 6 here.

Officials sources said Patel needs to be put through certain revelations made by arrested aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar and certain evidence unearthed by the agency in pursuit of this case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency had recently filed a charge sheet in the case naming Deepak Talwar.

It has said that Talwar was in regular touch with Patel.

When asked, Patel said he will be happy to cooperate with the ED so that it understands the "complexities" of the aviation industry.

ED Praful Patel PMLA corruption money laundering aviation scam

