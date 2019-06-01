Home Nation

Fresh air for 'sale': Canada sells bottled air to help India combat growing pollution crisis

Canada based Vitality Air Company has introduced fresh bottled air that can be purchased on Indian e-commerce sites.

Published: 01st June 2019 02:29 PM

Air

For representational purposes

By Online Desk

Ever thought a 'fresh breath of air' could cost you money? Well, now it can. With India's growing air pollution problem, countries like Canada are now shipping bottled fresh air to the former.

According to a Mathrubhumi report, Canada based Vitality Air Company has introduced market-ready bottled fresh air that they claim contains 95 per cent oxygen. This can be purchased online through e-commerce websites in India. 

The bottled air costs Rs 1750 per 10 litres ($25) and can be breathed 200 times, costing Rs 8.75 per breath. Due to rising demand and limited supply, one person can buy upto three bottles at a time.

The air collected from Canadian mountain ranges is first purified and then compressed before being filled into aluminium bottles weighing around 140 grams. A mask like equipment is also provided with each bottle.

TAGS
Bottled Air India Canada Vitality Air Company fresh air Bottled Fresh Air Air pollution

Comments

