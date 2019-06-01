Home Nation

Growth and environment protection should go simultaneously: Prakash Javadekar

Taking charge as environment minister, Javadekar stressed that the government will strongly reinforce that this ministry is seen as a facilitator and not merely as a regulator.

Published: 01st June 2019 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With increased concerns about projects being cleared by neglecting green norms, environment minister Prakash Javadekar Saturday said that economic growth and environment protection should go simultaneously

“Economic growth and environment protection should go simultaneously, and we need to work with an increased impetus towards that,” he said.

The union minister said it is like a homecoming for him as he already served in the ministry for two years in the first term of NDA government. After assuming the charge, the Minister also held a meeting with the senior officers of the Ministry where he was briefed on the key initiatives and policy issues of the Ministry.

Javadekar takes charge amidst concerns over the NDA government's move to dilutes several green norms. In April, the government had proposed to revise the Environment Impact Assessment notification 2006 that regulates green clearance process for industries.

Experts have raised concerns that the move weakens existing norms and monitoring and compliance of environment laws.
 

Prakash Javadekar

