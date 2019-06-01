Home Nation

IAF removes restrictions imposed on Indian airspace after Balakot strike

Earlier this week, Pakistan civil aviation authorities had extended the closure of its airspace till June 14.

Published: 01st June 2019 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Plane

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a signal to Pakistan to open its airspace for commercial airlines, Indian Air Force has announced that all temporary restrictions imposed on Indian airspace post-Balakot airstrike have been removed.

Earlier this week, Pakistan civil aviation authorities had extended the closure of its airspace till June 14.

Pakistan had fully closed its airspace on February 27 after an Indian Air Force strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot.

Pakistan opened its airspace for all flights except for New Delhi, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur on March 27.

Indian Air Force tweeted on Friday evening, "Temporary restrictions on all air routes in the Indian airspace, imposed by the Indian Air Force on 27 Feb 19, have been removed."

Pakistan had given a special permission to India for then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to fly directly through Pakistani airspace to attend the SCO meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on May 21.

However, the airspace for other commercial airliners remains closed.

As a result of the ban, foreign carriers using Indian airspace have been forced to take costly detours because they cannot fly over Pakistan.

The closure mainly affects flights from Europe to Southeast Asia.

The flights from Europe and the US flying in and out of New Delhi have been the worst hit.

Thousands of travellers suffer flight cancellations, delays and soaring ticket prices due to Pakistan's decision to close its airspace for flights to and from India.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IAF Balakot airspace Indian Air Force Balakot airstrike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp