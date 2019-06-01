Bihar likely to get one high school in each panchayat by 2020

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: If everything goes as planned, Bihar would become the first state in India to have one high school in each panchayat by 2020. The decision was announced following the meeting of the education department held with CM Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Sushil K Modi on Saturday.

Official sources said that each of the purposed high school in every panchayat will be equipped with the smart class facilities besides all other essential facilities required for providing quality education to the pupils.

The posting of qualified teachers would be made and their attendance would be monitored through a hi-tech app developed by the education department. In Bihar, there are 8,463 panchayats and each of them would have a high school based on co-education.

