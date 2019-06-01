Home Nation

Bihar likely to get one high school in each panchayat by 2020

In Bihar, there are 8,463 panchayats and each of them would have a high school based on co-education.

Published: 01st June 2019 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar chaired a meeting with state's education department. (Photo| EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: If everything goes as planned, Bihar would become the first state in India to have one high school in each panchayat by 2020. The decision was announced following the meeting of the education department held with CM Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Sushil K Modi on Saturday.

Official sources said that each of the purposed high school in every panchayat will be equipped with the smart class facilities besides all other essential facilities required for providing quality education to the pupils.

The posting of qualified teachers would be made and their attendance would be monitored through a hi-tech app developed by the education department. In Bihar, there are 8,463 panchayats and each of them would have a high school based on co-education.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar high school Nitish Kumar Bihar education departmeny

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp