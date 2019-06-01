Pakistan completes 90 per cent construction of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, India to complete by September 30

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Pakistan has completed almost 90 per cent of the construction of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on it’s side. The construction which started about six months ago after the ground-breaking ceremony is expected it to be finished by Eid.

On the Indian side of the Indo-Pak intentional border, the construction will be completed by September 30 and the approach roads to Dera Baba Nanak from Batala, Fatehgarh Churian and Ramdas will also be upgraded.

Punjab Public Works Minister, Vijay Inder Singla on Saturday reviewed the progress of the construction of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. After detailed inspection of the site, he said that with earth filling upto 2 metres in height, 25 per cent of the construction work of the road has been accomplished. He said that the entire construction of the passage would be accomplished by September 30, well in time before the 550th Parkash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

Giving an insight into the facilities for pilgrims, Singla said that world-class infrastructure would be in place to facilitate the devotees, who are expected to pay obeisance at Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara. He said that the construction of the corridor will be at par with a state of art expressway. The total length of the corridor is 4.2 kilometres with 3.6 km being the linear stretch which would be equipped with median lights, carriageway and raised footpaths on both sides. The remaining 0.6 km stretch comprises of the approach roads from the historical Gurudwara Sahib in Dera Baba Nanak and that from BSF Check Post.

Keeping in view the inflow of pilgrims from all quarters, the approach roads to Dera Baba Nanak from Batala, Fatehgarh Churian and Ramdas are also being strengthened and upgraded to facilitate the pilgrims, he said.

Divulging statistical details, Singla informed that 62 acres of land has been acquired for the project approximately at the rate of Rs 42 lakh per acre amounting to Rs 26.04 crore as the total land cost incurred. Besides, Civil works to the tune of Rs. 90 crore approximately are also under progress resulting

in a cumulative expenditure of nearly Rs 116 crore on the project.

Singla further said that 50 acres of additional land is also being acquired for the construction of Integrated Check Post (ICP) by Land Port Authority of India.