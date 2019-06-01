Home Nation

Proud to follow on footsteps of Sushma Swaraj: Jaishankar

The 64-year-old former foreign secretary also said he was honoured to be given the new responsibility.

Published: 01st June 2019 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, External Affairs minister

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at South Block in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in his first official Twitter post, on Saturday said he was "proud to follow on the footsteps" of his predecessor Sushma Swaraj.

The 64-year-old former foreign secretary also said he was honoured to be given the new responsibility.

"My first tweet. Thank you all for the best wishes! Honoured to be given this responsibility. Proud to follow on the footsteps of @SushmaSwaraj ji," Jaishankar tweeted.

In a surprise move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked the seasoned diplomat to helm the key ministry, nearly 16 months after he retired as foreign secretary.

Jaishankar served as foreign secretary from January 2015 to January 2018 and both he and Swaraj, the external affairs minister in the previous government, were credited for bringing vibrancy in India's foreign policy.

His appointment to the key post is seen as Modi's attempt to add further strategic heft to India's external engagement.

"We at Team @MEAIndia continue to be at your service 24x7. Happy to be leading the effort with my colleague MoS Muraleedharan ji @VMBJP," Jaishankar said in another tweet.

As external affairs minister in the previous government, Swaraj was known for prompt response on Twitter in addressing grievances of the overseas Indians.

Jaishankar also thanked wishes from a number of his counterparts from several countries including French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Indonesian Foreign Minister Menteri Luar Negeri and Latvia's Edgars Rinkevics.

"Thank you for warm wishes @JY_LeDrian. Look forward to our phone call next week. Hope to meet you for #G7 preparations and taking bilateral ties forward," Jaishankar said in response to the French Foreign Minister's wishes.

The external affairs minister also thanked his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid and Bhutanese counterpart Tandi Dorji on Twitter.

"Thank You @FMBhutan Dr. Tandi Dorji for your good wishes. I look forward to working closely with you on strengthening our special and unique ties," he said in response to Dorji's tweet wishing him.

Replying to the Maldivian Foreign Minister, Jaishankar said, "Thank you for your wishes esteemed colleague Minister @abdulla_shahid. We will work together to ensure that India-Maldives relations scale new heights".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaishankar External Affairs Minister Modi government Modi Sarkar 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp