Home Nation

Rajasthan sizzles under intense heat, Churu records max temp of 50.8 degrees

Heat wave conditions are prevailing in parts of the state and the weather conditions would remain the same during the next two days.

Published: 01st June 2019 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

heat

Image for representation (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan reeled under intense heat Saturday with Churu sizzling at 50.8 degrees Celsius, nine degrees above normal.

Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Kota recorded maximum temperatures of 49 degrees Celsius, 47.9 degrees Celsius, 47.2 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius respectively, the MeT department said.

Jodhpur, Barmer and Jaipur registered day temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius, 44.5 degrees Celsius, and 45.2 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

Heat wave conditions are prevailing in parts of the state and the weather conditions would remain the same during the next two days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Churu Rajasthan heat Heat wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp