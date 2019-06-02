Home Nation

For gun license in Madhya Pradesh, plant trees, shoot selfie

The applicant will be required to take care of the saplings for a month, click a selfie with them immediately after planting and a month later.

Published: 02nd June 2019 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

GWALIOR (MP): Want a gun license? Plant trees and shoot a selfie -- this is the new rule in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior-Chambal region, known for its infatuation with firearms.

An exception will be made only if the license is sought because of an immediate threat to the applicant's life.

"Gun license seekers will need to plant at least ten saplings. If the person does not own land, the administration has earmarked revenue land where he or she can plant saplings," said Gwalior district collector Anurag Choudhary.

Mere planting would not suffice, though.

The applicant will be required to take care of the saplings for a month, click a selfie with them immediately after planting and a month later, and attach the pictures with the application.

To further verify that the condition has been fulfilled, a report will be sought from the Patwari, a local government official, the collector said.

The condition will be relaxed only if the license- seeker is facing an immediate threat to life.

In such cases, she or he would be required to plant saplings after getting the license.

"We are also thinking of making tree plantation a condition for issuing permissions for petrol pumps and stone crushers. After all, it will make the environment better," Choudhary said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh gun license Tree planting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp