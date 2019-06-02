Heatstroke claims farmer's life in Rajasthan; Churu sizzles at 48.9 degrees Celsius

By PTI

JAIPUR: Intense heat continued to paralyse normal life in Rajasthan where a farmer died of sunstroke Sunday, as Churu remained the hottest place after recording a maximum of 48.9 degrees Celsius.

Hanuman Jat (45), a farmer, fainted in his farm at Necchwa in Sikar district.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, a police official said.

"The cause of the death was heatstroke," he said.

Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Kota and Barmer in the state recorded a high of 48.6 degrees, 48.1 degrees, 47.8 degrees, 47.5 degrees and 47.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT department said.

Jodhpur, Jaipur and Ajmer registered the maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees, 45.5 degrees and 45.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

The weatherman said severe heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in western Rajasthan.

The MeT has predicted no respite from the severe heat conditions in the desert state in the next 48 hours.