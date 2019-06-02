Home Nation

In a first, Bengal colleges let students choose 'Humanity', 'Agnostic' as religion on admission forms

This allows students applying for undergraduate courses in these colleges to keep their religious beliefs private.

Published: 02nd June 2019 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Calcutta University

Image of Calcutta University used for representational purpose (Photo | Facebook/Divya Malani)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Around 50 colleges in West Bengal, including a number of prominent ones in Kolkata, have started offering ‘humanity’, ‘agnostic’, ‘secular’ and ‘non-religious’ as options in the religion column of online admission forms for students who are unwilling to disclose their faith.

Till the last academic year, applicants had the option of choosing only traditional religions. The decision was taken after many, over the years, had questioned the need to declare one’s religious identity while seeking admission to educational institutions.

“We found that many applicants had been identifying themselves as non-believer in the option where they were supposed to mention their religion,” said an official involved in the admission process at the century-old Bethune College. “Following this, the college authorities decided to consider and provide ‘humanity’ as a choice to students while filling the forms, firstly, for the online applications.”

Some other colleges in the city, such as Scottish Church College, Moulana Azad College, and Calcutta Women’s College, have also provided ‘agnostic’, ‘secular’ and ‘non-religious’ as options to students.

The list of colleges in the districts includes Maharaja Srichandra College in Andul in Howrah district, Midnapore College in Midnapore town, and Acharya Prafulla Chandra College in North 24-Parganas.
According to several degree aspirants as well as academics, “humanism” instead of humanity would have been a better term.

“This is historic. But we should consider providing humanism,” an academic at the Presidency University said, requesting anonymity. Sagarika Sen, an applicant for the English honours course in Bethune College, said, “This is an extremely progressive step. I consider this as an expression of historical importance. Though I am a Hindu by birth, I have never liked the idea of disclosing my religious identity.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Kolkata Kolkata colleges West Bengal colleges religion secularism admission humanism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp