In Maoist-hit Chhattisgarh, CRPF troops carry injured man on cot for 5 km on foot

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: CRPF’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), last week saved the life of a tribal villager in the hostile terrain of naxal-affected Bijapur district, South Chhattisgarh.

The troopers of CoBRA belonging to 204 battalion close to Basaguda in strife-torn Bijapur, about 350 km south of Raipur, during their routine patrolling saw people assembled around a house. On inquiry, the tribal villagers revealed to the personnel that a youth named Andu fell from a tractor sustained serious injuries but there is no reachable route through which he can be taken to hospital which was very far.

The forces were “moved” by the lamenting and helpless family members as the youth was lying critically wounded.

“It was at Budkicheru, a remotely located tribal hamlet with no approach road connectivity. With the deteriorating health condition of the youths who was in need of urgent medical care, the team of CoBRA swung into action. Without putting any brake into their assigned operation, some of them instantly decided to carry the injured villager on their shoulders. They travelled 5 km carrying a cot, to reach the nearest base camp where the initial treatment was given to him”, said the CRPF spokesperson commandant B C Patra.

The task of carrying the injured cautiously and moving slowly on foot along the difficult terrain was no less challenging as the area falls in the belt of Maoist stronghold. They walked under the summer sun without halting anywhere along the 5 km through the densely forested landscape.

The ambulance was later called at the base camp from where he was rushed to the Bijapur district hospital.

“It was the prompt and humane act of 204 battalion CoBRA men that enabled immediate medical attention for the injured. His condition is now out of danger”, the officer added.