Home Nation

In Maoist-hit Chhattisgarh, CRPF troops carry injured man on cot for 5 km on foot

The task of carrying the injured cautiously and moving slowly on foot along the difficult terrain was no less challenging as the area falls in the belt of Maoist stronghold.

Published: 02nd June 2019 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

CRP, CoBRA

CRPF's CoBRA troops carrying an injured villager on a cot in Bijapur district. (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: CRPF’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), last week saved the life of a tribal villager in the hostile terrain of naxal-affected Bijapur district, South Chhattisgarh.

The troopers of CoBRA belonging to 204 battalion close to Basaguda in strife-torn Bijapur, about 350 km south of Raipur, during their routine patrolling saw people assembled around a house. On inquiry, the tribal villagers revealed to the personnel that a youth named Andu fell from a tractor sustained serious injuries but there is no reachable route through which he can be taken to hospital which was very far.

The forces were “moved” by the lamenting and helpless family members as the youth was lying critically wounded.

“It was at Budkicheru, a remotely located tribal hamlet with no approach road connectivity. With the deteriorating health condition of the youths who was in need of urgent medical care, the team of CoBRA swung into action. Without putting any brake into their assigned operation, some of them instantly decided to carry the injured villager on their shoulders. They travelled 5 km carrying a cot, to reach the nearest base camp where the initial treatment was given to him”, said the CRPF spokesperson commandant B C Patra.

The task of carrying the injured cautiously and moving slowly on foot along the difficult terrain was no less challenging as the area falls in the belt of Maoist stronghold. They walked under the summer sun without halting anywhere along the 5 km through the densely forested landscape.

The ambulance was later called at the base camp from where he was rushed to the Bijapur district hospital.
“It was the prompt and humane act of 204 battalion CoBRA men that enabled immediate medical attention for the injured. His condition is now out of danger”, the officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CRPF CoBRA troops Chhattisgarh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp