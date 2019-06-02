Militants hurl grenade at National Conference leader's house in Pulwama
The grenade exploded near the compound wall of Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir's house in Murran village without causing any damage, police said.
SRINAGAR: Militants hurled a grenade on Sunday at the residence of a National Conference leader in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
