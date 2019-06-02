Home Nation

No discussion on joining BJP: Cong MLA Gore on meet with BJP minister

Earlier Gore had met state Water Resources Minister, Mahajan triggering speculations of Gore joining the BJP.

Published: 02nd June 2019 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA Jaykumar Gore (Left) during the meeting. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Refuting speculations of him joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress MLA Jaykumar Gore on Saturday said that his meeting with BJP Minister Girish Mahajan was completely apolitical and was held to discuss the drought situation in his constituency.

Gore said, "There hasn't been any discussion of me going to BJP. The place which I represent in the Legislative Assembly is facing drought. Water is required to be released in my constituency for the welfare of farmers. My meeting was completely apolitical."

Earlier Gore had met state Water Resources Minister, Mahajan triggering speculations of Gore joining the BJP. Gore was accompanied by BJP MP Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar to the meeting. Congress was wiped out in the state in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and could only win one seat while its ally NCP won four out of 48 seats.

Maharashtra BJP Jay Kumar Gore Maharashtra Congress Congress MLA

