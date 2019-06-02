Home Nation

Sizzling hot days ahead, warns MeT

Mercury in Churu, Rajasthan, touched 50.8 degrees Celsius, nine degrees above normal.
 

Published: 02nd June 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

A young boy beats the heat at a tubewell on a hot Saturday in New Delhi. The weatherman has forecast heat wave in the next few days

A young boy beats the heat at a tubewell on a hot Saturday in New Delhi. The weatherman has forecast heat wave in the next few days | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

DELHI / CHANDIGARH/ JAIPUR / LUCKNOW: Saturday brought no respite from the sweltering heat in north India as temperatures hovered around 46 degrees Celsius on Saturday. On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a “red category” alert for the National Capital Region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west and east Uttar Pradesh, parts of Rajasthan and Vidarbha. The IMD uses a colour-coded scale — green, yellow, amber and red — to denote the severity of weather condition, with red being the most extreme. 

A day after the national capital sizzled as it was the hottest day of the season, mercury fell by a notch on Saturday morning. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, a day after parts it registered a high of 46.1 degrees Celsius.In Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, cases of heat-related illness were reported as the temperature reached 47 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The IMD has warned that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Punjab for a couple of days.

The good news is that thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds (wind speed 30-40 Kmph) is likely at isolated places on June 3 and 4 in Punjab and Haryana. It stated that the heat wave at many places with severe heat wave at isolated places likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during next 48-72 hours. 
There was some good news for Uttar Pradesh, where the Met Centre in Lucknow predicted heavy winds and thunderstorm in Agra, Mathura and nearby areas. 

Banda recording the highest temperature at 48 degrees Celsius in UP. The worst hit is Rajasthan with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees Celsius in some parts. The temperature is expected to go up in the next couple of days. Churu was the hottest at 50.8 degrees Celsius, nine degrees above normal. “The next three to four days are going to be hot. After that the temperatures will come down. Most cities in Rajasthan will have temperatures hover around 45 degrees.  There a might be exceptions in one or two cities but largely it will be hot,” said Suresh Chand, duty officer at meteorological department in Jaipur.  

Rain predicted in some places in Vidarbha

The heatwave in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region seems to have subsided in some parts Saturday. People can look forward to more relief as the meteorological department also predicted possibility of rain with thunderstorm at isolated places in the region

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Meteorological Department India weather alert India weather report India temerature

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp