SSB jawan killed in encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand

Published: 02nd June 2019 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

DUMKA (JHARKHAND): A Sashastra Seema Bal jawan was killed and four others were injured in an encounter between the security forces and Maoists in Dumka district of Jharkhand early Sunday, police said.

At least five ultras also suffered bullet injuries in the encounter, but they retreated into the forest of Taldangal where a search operation has been going on, Superintendent of Police Y S Ramesh said.

The Maoists fired on the joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police around 3.30 am after noticing the personnel, who also retaliated.

During the shootout, five SSB personnel suffered bullet injuries and one of them identified as Niraj Chetry, a resident of Sonitpur district in Assam, died.

Of the four others, Rajesh Kumar Rai and Karan Kumar were airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment, while Sonu Kumar and Satish Gujar have been admitted to the Dumka Sadar Hospital, a statement by SSB said.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das paid his tribute to the deceased jawan and said the entire state is with the bereaved family.

He said the state is committed to root out the Maoist menace.

