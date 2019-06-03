Home Nation

Air India grounds aircraft as crack found after landing in San Francisco

Published: 03rd June 2019

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Boeing 777 aircraft of Air India has been grounded as a small crack was observed on the bottom right corner of one of its entry doors after the plane landed at San Francisco airport in US, the airline said Monday.

The national carrier said it has made alternative arrangements for 100 of the total 210 passengers who were supposed to take the return flight on the same aircraft.

"B777 aircraft, VT-ALH arrived in SFO (San Francisco) on AI 183. During walk around inspection on arrival, a small cut /crack on bottom right corner of left side #2 entry door (sic)," said an Air India spokesperson.

"Air India is trying to get help from the local Aircraft Maintenance Repair Agencies for the repair, failing which men and material would be sent from India," the spokesperson said.

The Delhi-San Francisco flight has the code of AI183, while the return flight has the code of AI184.

"In AI 184, there are 210 pax (passengers). Out of which 50 are shifted to AI174. 50 are shifted to other airlines. About 25 pax are cancelled their journey by own. Remaining pax are undecided," the spokesperson added.

Just like AI184, the AI174 flight is also a non-stop Air India flight from San Francisco to Delhi.

