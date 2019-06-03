Home Nation

CoBRA jawans shoulder injured tribal youth for 5 km to save his life

For representational prpose. (Photo | Irfana)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: They are a mean, battle-hardened force always alert and ready to fight elements deemed inimical to the country’s internal security. However, groomed and trained as they are to fight internal threats, the CoBRA force personnel are also awake to the plight of the distressed.

And, in the latest illustration of their humanitarian side, jawans of the CRPF’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) saved the life of a tribal in the Naxal-infested Bijapur district in south Chhattisgarh. Troopers of CoBRA’s 204 battalion, which is camping close to Basaguda in Bijapur, about 350km from the capital Raipur, were out on routine patrol when they some locals gathered near a hut.

Asked what was wrong, some villagers said that a tribal youth, Andu, sustained serious injuries after falling from a tractor and there was no motorable route to take him to the hospital, situated quite far away.
The sight of his helpless and distressed family members “moved” the forces into action.

“The spot where the youth was lying injured was Budkicheru, a remote tribal hamlet with no approach road. Seeing that the youth was in pain and in need of urgent medical attention, the CoBRA patrol party swung into action. Without calling a halt to their operation, the jawans laid him on a cot and carried him on their shoulders for 5km before they arrived at their nearest base camp. Once there, he was given initial treatment,” BC Patra, spokesperson for CRPF, said.

Difficult and challenging as it was, the task was also fraught with risks as the area is a known Maoist stronghold. Under an unforgiving sun, the jawans walked 5km through dense forests without a single halt.
On reaching the base camp, they arranged an ambulance which took him to Bijapur district hospital.

“It was the prompt and humane response of the CoBRA personnel, which made it possible for the injured youth from the remote village to receive urgent medical treatment. Although he is still undergoing treatment, he is said to be out of danger,” the CRPF spokesman said.

