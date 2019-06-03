Home Nation

Difficult to find Rahul's replacement in Congress, can't let him quit post: Khurshid

Gandhi had offered to quit as Congress chief in the May 25 meeting of the party's working committee after the poll debacle.

Published: 03rd June 2019 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Salman Khurshid

Congress leader Salman Khurshid (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid Monday said the party cannot afford to let Rahul Gandhi quit the president's post as it is difficult to replace him.

Gandhi had offered to quit as Congress chief in the May 25 meeting of the party's working committee after the poll debacle.

Asked if Gandhi continuing in his post is the only option forward for the Congress, the former external affairs minister said, "I certainly think so.

" The Congress cannot afford to let Rahul who is reportedly firm on not reconsidering his decision quit the post though he had said he is going to be around to "fight the battle", Khurshid said.

READ| 'Be little more aggressive': Rahul Gandhi on how to tackle BJP in Parliament

"I think there is a lot more to the structure of the party, let us call it inherent and historical, that his presence in control is imperative, it is very difficult, if not impossible, to replace (him)," he told PTI.

The Congress leader added that he respects what Gandhi feels. "I just equally hope that he will respect how all the workers and followers (who want him to stay in the post) feel. We understand very difficult, complex, psychological decision it must be for him, but I would certainly appeal that he stays and we find solutions to all our problems," he said.

Khurshid had earlier said the Nehru-Gandhi family is the binding force for the party and the largest vote-getter for the outfit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salman Khursahid Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp