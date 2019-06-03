Home Nation

Government may provide subsidised sugar to 16 crore additional families 

At present, sugar is distributed at a subsided rate of Rs 13.5 per kg to 2.5 crore families. The latest proposal is to extend one kg sugar supplies to additional 16.29 crore beneficiary families.

Published: 03rd June 2019 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

A ration shop dealer selling food items to customers. (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Government is planning to provide one kg of sugar to an additional 16.3 crore families through public distribution system (PDS) at a subsidised rate that will cost the exchequer Rs 4,727 crore and is also mulling offering additional foodgrains from buffer stock to clear storage ahead of monsoon.

According to sources, the food ministry's proposal to extend scheme of providing sugar at a subsidised rate was discussed during the first Cabinet meeting of the new government held last week but no decision was taken.

Instead, the cabinet asked the ministry to rework the proposal and consider distribution of additional foodgrains (wheat or rice) under the PDS, they added.

At present, sugar is distributed at a subsided rate of Rs 13.5 per kg to 2.5 crore families under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY).

The proposal is to extend one kg sugar supplies to additional 16.29 crore beneficiary families, would cost Rs 4,727 crore to the exchequer, sources said.

The ministry is thinking of supplying 1 or 2 kg of additional foodgrains but a final call is yet to be taken, sources said.

Under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the government is supplying 5 kg of foodgrains each per month to over 80 crore people at a highly subsidised price.

Wheat is being supplied ar Rs 2 per kg, while rice at Rs 3 per kg.

The distribution of additional foodgrains through the PDS is being considered as state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) is saddled with wheat and rice stock.

With some foodgrains stock kept in open space, the FCI is under pressure to clear stock before monsoon season starts.

Southwest monsoon is expected to hit Kerala on June 5.

Already, the FCI has started offloading wheat stock to bulk consumers but traders are not keen to buy at such high rate at a time when the grain is easily available in the open market at a lower rate.

The government's buffer stock is overflowing because of bumper production as well as procurement of wheat and rice in the last few years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sugar public distribution system Ration shop

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp