Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior adopts novel method to up tree cover

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Gwalior district administration has decided to make planting and taking care of saplings mandatory for those seeking a weapon licence or to open a petrol pump or a stone crushing unit.

The aim is to make 10 hillocks in rural areas and 100 hectares of urban land green by the coming Independence Day. The saplings will have to be planted on denuded tracts of land identified by the district administration.

A weapon licence applicant will have to plant ten saplings and look after them for 30 days for getting the licence, said Gwalior collector Anurag Chaudhary.

Petrol pump applicants will have to plant 100 saplings and care for them for at least 30 days, and those wanting to start a stone crushing unit will have to plant 200 saplings and care for them for at least a month, Chaudhary added.