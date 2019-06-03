Handling job crisis is top priority of Modi government

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Filling vacancy in various government departments is going to be one of the top priorities of the Modi government. The government is analyzing the vacancies in all the central ministries and departments and the recruitment process will start over the next few months.

The BJP government had to face constant criticism from the Opposition over the job crisis during its previous term. As the Modi government, in its present term, gets down to business, one of its key priorities will be solving the jobs conundrum. With the unemployment rate at a 45-year high, the government doesn’t want to be seen to be sitting on the crisis.

Earlier, the Department of Personnel and Training had issued instructions to all ministries and departments to constitute an in-house committee to identify vacancies, study the root cause of the crisis and initiate measures to weed out factors resulting in such vacancies. The vacancies are to be filled up through a special recruitment drive. The government had sought details of vacancies by June 30, 2019.

Sources claimed that the DoPT has received details on vacancies from various ministries and after getting all the details it will prepare a final report. Sources also said that the recruitment process for nearly 75,000 government posts may be initiated in the next few months. Staff Selection Commission, one of the main recruitment bodies, might be asked to begin the process of recruitment and holding examinations.

There are lakhs of vacancies in central government departments and ministries all across the country. Latest official data on vacant posts says, “The number of vacant posts of Central Government Civilian Employees as on March 1, 2016 in Group A, Group B (Gazetted), Group B (Non-Gazetted) and Group C (Non-Gazetted) was 15284, 26310, 49740 and 321418, respectively.”

There are thousands of other vacant positions in various public sector units and public sector banks. The recruitment process for these may also be fast-tracked. Officials said in a major infrastructure push, the length of highways with be doubled to 2 lakh km in the next five years, new roads will be built, the number of smart cities will be increased beyond 100 and delayed projects will be fast-tracked.

Good news on the job front soon?

