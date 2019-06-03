Home Nation

Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to 34,000 braveheart cops who laid down their lives for country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the 30-foot-tall and 238-tonne black granite structure of the memorial on October 21 last year on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

Published: 03rd June 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah salutes fallen police personnel at the memorial in New Delhi on Sunday | parveen negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes at the National Police Memorial in the Chanakyapuri area of New Delhi on Sunday. This was his first public engagement since being sworn in as the Home Minister in the new Modi government.

Shah paid tributes to over 34,000 police personnel who laid down their lives for the country. He reiterated that India is a secure country because of the supreme sacrifice made by this personnel. “I visited the National Police Memorial this morning and paid tributes to our martyrs of the central and state police forces, who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty,” Shah tweeted after visiting the memorial.

He said he was overwhelmed after visiting the memorial, which was erected as a tribute to personnel who died safeguarding the nation’s interest. “I salute their valour and courage. A grateful nation is indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice,” Shah said. He was accompanied by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Director of the Intelligence Bureau Rajiv Jain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the 30-foot-tall and 238-tonne black granite structure of the memorial on October 21 last year on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day. The memorial is spread over 6 acres and also features a ‘Wall of Valour’ with names of the police personnel who died in the line of duty since independence.

Shah has succeded Rajnath Singh, who has been given charge of the Ministry of Defence. Known for his ability to take tough decisions, Shah is expected to focus on various aspects of not just internal security but also dynamics as far as relations with neighbouring countries — especially Pakistan — are concerned. It will be interesting to see how he frames the Centre’s relationship with states over the next five years.

TAGS
Amit Shah National Police Memorial Narendra Modi

