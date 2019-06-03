Nitish Kumar may ditch NDA again, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's friend turned foe Upendra Kushwaha, chief of RLSP, said he has cautioned the Bhartiya Janta Party’s leadership to remain alert from getting ‘betrayed’ by Nitish Kumar.

“Kumar is creating grounds to betray the saffron party and it has started becoming visible since the days of electioneering till the day of expansion of cabinet on Sunday in Bihar”, Kushwaha said on Sunday after reviewing what went wrong with his party that caused a major debacle in recent LS elections.

He said the BJP should be ready for getting “Dhokha no.2” from Nitish Kumar, who sees only ‘individual interest’ in politics. Taking a swipe at Kumar Kushwaha said, “Nitish Kumar is a known by his political penchant for disrespecting the people’s mandate and betraying it is his old political habit”, he told the media.

Quoting a famous line of mockery made on Nitish Kumar by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, he said: “aisa koi saga nahi, jisko wo(Nitish Kumar) thaga nahi” (There no one who has not been ditched by Nitish Kumar). Kushwaha further said that Nitish's actions are indicative of the saying translating to a reality.