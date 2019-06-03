No firearms training was given in camp: Bajrang Dal

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Bajrang Dal claimed on Sunday that no firearms training was given during a camp held by it at a school in Thane district last week.

Police are probing the matter after an NGO complained that the right-wing organisation had imparted firearms training to students during a camp at a school in the Mira Road area. Sandeep Bhagat, Konkan region coordinator of the Bajrang Dal, said the allegation was a “political conspiracy”.

“The participants at `Shourya Prashikshan Varg 2019’, which was held at the school, did not handle guns,” he said. “Some of our activists had brought air guns, which do not require a licence,” he said.“We gave training to students in rappelling, stick fighting, running, long jump....We had given a letter to police about this before the camp was held,” he said. Sub Divisional Police Officer Atul Kulkarni said air guns were used for training.