Home Nation

School dropout claimed to be IPS, spoke on UPSC tests, arrested

He came on the police radar after a person doubted his police identity when his card mis-spelt the word 'branch' as 'branche'.

Published: 03rd June 2019 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Abhay Meena. (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

JAIPUR: A young man who did not complete his school education but pretended to be an IPS officer and delivered motivational speeches on how to crack IIT and UPSC examinations has finally landed in the police net.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) here arrested Abhay Meena, who investigators found out had even been felicitated by some organisations in different states on the strength of his fake bio-data and ability to speak.

He came on the police radar after a person doubted his police identity when his card mis-spelt the word 'branch' as 'branche'.

Additional Superintendent of Police, SOG, Karan Sharma said his men learnt that Meena, in his early 20s, was extorting money on the pretext of being an IPS officer.

"We formed different teams to chase Meena. While one team traced Meena's record, the other studied his social media profile and the third team personally chased him. And he was arrested on Thursday," he added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Meena introduced himself as an officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS) and on his Facebook claimed he was an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) posted with CB-CID.

He also had a live-in partner, said women from Uttarakhand. Meena, according to police officials, attended many parties in different states. He posted pictures of these parties and different award functions on his Facebook page, which described himself as an IIT-Delhi graduate with a BTech degree now posted in Jaipur.

He belonged to Piloda village in Sawai Madhopur. In Jaipur, he had a plush flat from where police seized an IPS uniform, a wireless set, three airguns and a fake ID card.

With his fake identity, he obtained free service from five-star hotels. Police officials believe that many other cases will open up after a through investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT UPSC School dropout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp