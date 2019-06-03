School dropout claimed to be IPS, spoke on UPSC tests, arrested

By IANS

JAIPUR: A young man who did not complete his school education but pretended to be an IPS officer and delivered motivational speeches on how to crack IIT and UPSC examinations has finally landed in the police net.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) here arrested Abhay Meena, who investigators found out had even been felicitated by some organisations in different states on the strength of his fake bio-data and ability to speak.

He came on the police radar after a person doubted his police identity when his card mis-spelt the word 'branch' as 'branche'.

Additional Superintendent of Police, SOG, Karan Sharma said his men learnt that Meena, in his early 20s, was extorting money on the pretext of being an IPS officer.

"We formed different teams to chase Meena. While one team traced Meena's record, the other studied his social media profile and the third team personally chased him. And he was arrested on Thursday," he added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Meena introduced himself as an officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS) and on his Facebook claimed he was an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) posted with CB-CID.

He also had a live-in partner, said women from Uttarakhand. Meena, according to police officials, attended many parties in different states. He posted pictures of these parties and different award functions on his Facebook page, which described himself as an IIT-Delhi graduate with a BTech degree now posted in Jaipur.

He belonged to Piloda village in Sawai Madhopur. In Jaipur, he had a plush flat from where police seized an IPS uniform, a wireless set, three airguns and a fake ID card.

With his fake identity, he obtained free service from five-star hotels. Police officials believe that many other cases will open up after a through investigation.