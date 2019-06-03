Home Nation

Three language policy: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar vows no language will be imposed

The draft national education policy recommends a range of reform measures and favoured the teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states.

S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Following outrage in Tamil Nadu over a draft education policy favouring teaching Hindi in non-Hindi-speaking states, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Sunday said state governments will be consulted before a final decision is taken on the issue.

Jaishankar's response came after a Twitter user posted a query to him on the issue.

ALSO READ | Three language policy​: Don't react hastily to draft educational policy, says Vice President

"The National Education Policy as submitted to the Minister HRD is only a draft report. Feedback shall be obtained from general public. State Governments will be consulted. Only after this the draft report will be finalised.

GoI respects all languages. No language will be imposed," Jaishankar tweeted.

Following the footsteps of his predecessor Sushma Swaraj, Jaishankar on Sunday responded on Twitter to various queries and calls for assistance by several Indians abroad.

The draft national education policy recommends a range of reform measures and favoured the teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states.

The recommendations relating to teaching of Hindi drew sharp reactions from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Former HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, who is now minister for information and broadcasting in the second Modi government, Saturday said a committee had prepared a draft report on the education policy and that no decision has been taken on implementing it.

 

  Piyush
    If Article 351 and 343 are not repealed by the Hindi speaking North Indians
    14 hours ago
