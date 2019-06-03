UPSC Prelims 2019: Find out expected cut off for GS Paper-I and CSAT qualifying marks

By Online Desk

Candidates who appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam on June 2, 2019 can check now the guesstimate marks needed to clear the exam, so as to qualify for the mains exam here.

On the basis of the level of difficulty of GS Paper-I and Paper-II, we have come up with the estimate cut-off marks of UPSC Prelims exam.

This year, UPSC has announced 896 vacancies, including 39 reserved for persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

Pattern of the exam

A total of 180 questions of 400 marks constitute the prelims exam including subjects like:

GS Paper-I consisting of 100 objective multiple choice questions of 2 marks each, the duration for which was two hours.

GS Paper-II would consist of 80 questions of qualifying nature, carrying 2.5 marks each, the duration for which will be also two hours.

As the questions asked in the exam were of moderate to difficult level and there was also negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers, the expected cut-off for Prelims 2019 could be as follows:

For the general category, the expected cut-off (out of 200 marks) for GS Paper-I can be between 95-105 marks. For Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) among the general category, the cut-off can be between 95-100 marks. For Other Backward Classes (OBC) it can be between 90-100 marks, while for the Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe, (SC) it can be between 85-95 and 80-90 marks respectively.

In 2018, the previous minimum qualifying marks percentage for Prelims GS Paper-II CSAT (Civil Services Aptitude Test) 2018 was 33.

The cut-off for GS Paper-I (out of 200 marks) over previous years' for all categories:

General category: (2018- 98 marks), (2017- 105.34 marks), (2016- 116 marks) and (2015- 107.34 marks).

OBC: (2018- 96.66 marks), (2017-102.66 marks), (2016- 110.66 marks) and (2015- 106 marks).

SC: (2018- 84 marks), (2017- 88.66 marks), (2016- 99.34 marks) and (2015- 94 marks).

ST: (2018-83.34 marks), (2017- 88.66 marks), (2016- 96 marks) and (2015- 91.34 marks).

PwBD-1: (2018- 73.34 marks), (2017- 85.34 marks), (2016- 75.34 marks) and (2015- 90.66 marks)

PwBD-2: (2018- 53.34 marks), (2017- 61.34 marks), (2016- 72.66 marks) and (2015- 74.66 marks).

PwBD-3: (2018- 40 marks), (2017- 40 marks), (2016- 40 marks) and (2015- 40 marks).

Further selection procedure details:

UPSC Mains exam: Candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Mains) examination will have to again apply and submit online their 'Detailed Application Form-I' (DAF-I) along with scanned documents and certificates in support of their date of birth, category {viz. SC/ST/ OBC (without OBC Annexure) / EWS (without EWS Annexure) / PwBD / ex-serviceman} and educational qualification with examination fee.

Interview round: Candidates who have qualified the Mains examination will be required to mandatorily indicate their order of preferences for only those services which are participating in the Civil Services examination for that particular year, for which he/she is interested to be allocated to in the online Detailed Application Form-II [DAF-II], before the commencement of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the examination.

Further, the candidates who wish to indicate IAS/IPS as their Service preference can indicate all the Zones and Cadres in the order of preference in their online DAF-II as per the extant Cadre Allocation Policy applicable for the Civil Services Examination, 2019.

With this DAF-II, a candidate will also be required to upload documents/certificates for higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, OBC Annexure (for OBC category only), EWS Annexure (for EWS Category only), etc.