Home Nation

Worried about IIT? Here are India’s top-ranking colleges accepting JEE main score

While IITs are considered to be top-notch in the industry, there are other premier college options students can explore.

Published: 03rd June 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

entrance test, students

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

No hope is lost if one opts out to not appear for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) – Advanced, as JEE main scores are also being accepted by other top ranking colleges across India.

While Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are considered to be premier and most sought-after when it comes to studying engineering, there are other options students can explore. Some of them are ranked among the best in the world and all of them accept admissions based on JEE main score.

Although, some institutes like Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) have their own entrance exam and may not consider JEE main as their primary mode for enrolling students.

According to the Ministry of Human Resource and Development’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), here is the list of colleges that will accept JEE main scores for admission to engineering and architecture courses.

Serial No

Institute

All India Rank (AIR)

1

Anna University

9

2

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

10

3

Institute of Chemical Technology

11

4

Jadavpur University

14

5

National Institute of Technology Rourkela

16

6

Vellore Institute of Technology

18

7

Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology

19

8

NIT Karnataka

21

9

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology

23

10

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS)

25

11

Jamia Milia Islamia

27

12

NIT Calicut

28

13

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology

31

14

Siksha O Anusandhan

32

15

Birla Institute of Technology

33

16

Delhi Technological University

34

17

Amity University

35

18

SRM Institute of Science and Technology

36

19

Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering

37

20

Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy

38

21

International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad

39

22

Aligarh Muslim University

40

23

NIT Kurukshetra

41

24

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology

42

25

Manipal Institute of Technology

43

26

College of Technology

44

27

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

45

28

NIT Durgapur

46

29

Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology

47

30

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

48

31

College of Engineering

49

The cut-off of JEE (Advanced) has been released, however, cut-offs for every college will be different and students are urged to check the admission process and necessary details thoroughly before applying.

The results for the JEE (Advanced) will be declared on June 14, 2019.

Experts bring good news for IIT aspirants – the 1.73 lakh students who registered for the JEE (Advanced) – as they say, that the cut-offs are likely to be lesser than last year.

While the percentage will be lowered the number of marks is on the higher end because the total marks went from 360 to 372 this year. The cut-off is expected to be on the lower end of 30 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT JEE mains score JEE mains 2019 score 2019 JEE mains JEE advanced result JEE advanced cut off IIT cut off

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp