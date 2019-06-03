Worried about IIT? Here are India’s top-ranking colleges accepting JEE main score

By Online Desk

No hope is lost if one opts out to not appear for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) – Advanced, as JEE main scores are also being accepted by other top ranking colleges across India.

While Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are considered to be premier and most sought-after when it comes to studying engineering, there are other options students can explore. Some of them are ranked among the best in the world and all of them accept admissions based on JEE main score.

Although, some institutes like Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) have their own entrance exam and may not consider JEE main as their primary mode for enrolling students.

According to the Ministry of Human Resource and Development’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), here is the list of colleges that will accept JEE main scores for admission to engineering and architecture courses.

Serial No Institute All India Rank (AIR) 1 Anna University 9 2 National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli 10 3 Institute of Chemical Technology 11 4 Jadavpur University 14 5 National Institute of Technology Rourkela 16 6 Vellore Institute of Technology 18 7 Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology 19 8 NIT Karnataka 21 9 Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology 23 10 Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) 25 11 Jamia Milia Islamia 27 12 NIT Calicut 28 13 Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology 31 14 Siksha O Anusandhan 32 15 Birla Institute of Technology 33 16 Delhi Technological University 34 17 Amity University 35 18 SRM Institute of Science and Technology 36 19 Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering 37 20 Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy 38 21 International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad 39 22 Aligarh Muslim University 40 23 NIT Kurukshetra 41 24 Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology 42 25 Manipal Institute of Technology 43 26 College of Technology 44 27 Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University 45 28 NIT Durgapur 46 29 Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology 47 30 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology 48 31 College of Engineering 49

The cut-off of JEE (Advanced) has been released, however, cut-offs for every college will be different and students are urged to check the admission process and necessary details thoroughly before applying.

The results for the JEE (Advanced) will be declared on June 14, 2019.

Experts bring good news for IIT aspirants – the 1.73 lakh students who registered for the JEE (Advanced) – as they say, that the cut-offs are likely to be lesser than last year.

While the percentage will be lowered the number of marks is on the higher end because the total marks went from 360 to 372 this year. The cut-off is expected to be on the lower end of 30 per cent.