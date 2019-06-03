Worried about IIT? Here are India’s top-ranking colleges accepting JEE main score
While IITs are considered to be top-notch in the industry, there are other premier college options students can explore.
Published: 03rd June 2019 02:48 PM | Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 02:48 PM
No hope is lost if one opts out to not appear for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) – Advanced, as JEE main scores are also being accepted by other top ranking colleges across India.
While Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are considered to be premier and most sought-after when it comes to studying engineering, there are other options students can explore. Some of them are ranked among the best in the world and all of them accept admissions based on JEE main score.
Although, some institutes like Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) have their own entrance exam and may not consider JEE main as their primary mode for enrolling students.
According to the Ministry of Human Resource and Development’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), here is the list of colleges that will accept JEE main scores for admission to engineering and architecture courses.
|
Serial No
|
Institute
|
All India Rank (AIR)
|
1
|
Anna University
|
9
|
2
|
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
|
10
|
3
|
Institute of Chemical Technology
|
11
|
4
|
Jadavpur University
|
14
|
5
|
National Institute of Technology Rourkela
|
16
|
6
|
Vellore Institute of Technology
|
18
|
7
|
Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology
|
19
|
8
|
NIT Karnataka
|
21
|
9
|
Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology
|
23
|
10
|
Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS)
|
25
|
11
|
Jamia Milia Islamia
|
27
|
12
|
NIT Calicut
|
28
|
13
|
Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology
|
31
|
14
|
Siksha O Anusandhan
|
32
|
15
|
Birla Institute of Technology
|
33
|
16
|
Delhi Technological University
|
34
|
17
|
Amity University
|
35
|
18
|
SRM Institute of Science and Technology
|
36
|
19
|
Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering
|
37
|
20
|
Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy
|
38
|
21
|
International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad
|
39
|
22
|
Aligarh Muslim University
|
40
|
23
|
NIT Kurukshetra
|
41
|
24
|
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology
|
42
|
25
|
Manipal Institute of Technology
|
43
|
26
|
College of Technology
|
44
|
27
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University
|
45
|
28
|
NIT Durgapur
|
46
|
29
|
Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology
|
47
|
30
|
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
|
48
|
31
|
College of Engineering
|
49
The cut-off of JEE (Advanced) has been released, however, cut-offs for every college will be different and students are urged to check the admission process and necessary details thoroughly before applying.
The results for the JEE (Advanced) will be declared on June 14, 2019.
Experts bring good news for IIT aspirants – the 1.73 lakh students who registered for the JEE (Advanced) – as they say, that the cut-offs are likely to be lesser than last year.
While the percentage will be lowered the number of marks is on the higher end because the total marks went from 360 to 372 this year. The cut-off is expected to be on the lower end of 30 per cent.