Home Nation

Bihar to sign MoU with ISRO to get technical support in fighting natural disasters

State government has also decided to sign an MoU with the ISRO in order to get technical support in fighting against natural disasters through advanced management.

Published: 04th June 2019 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains Kerala floods

For representational purpose. | (File Photo)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a first in Bihar, the state government has decided to set up an automatic weather station in all the 534 blocks and the rain gauge devices in all the 8,406 panchayats in order to fight against a natural disaster like drought. All these have been planned to get help in real time assessment of quantity and intensity of rainfall annually.

Besides these, the state government has also decided to sign an MoU with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in order to get technical support in fighting against natural disasters through advance managements.

The ISRO will help the state government’s concerned department in real-time monitoring of flood or drought-like situation and provide data and satellites supports in an emergency situation.

At present, Bihar is facing acute shortage of potable water in major parts of it terrains with all the underground levels of water gone drastically down rendering lakhs of water hand pumps dry and defunct.

All the traditional ponds, water reservoir even in the flood-prone north Bihar have dried up and millions of residents are forced to fetch water from far off places.  According to a rough figure, 105 blocks in 19 districts of Bihar have become critical in shortage of water included Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali
and other districts.

Recently, chief secretary Deepak Kumar had visited Darbhanga to take stock of emerged water crisis in city, where once highest numbers of water bodies were exiting. The water levels in the majority of districts have gown down from 30 to 45 feet down and if this situation persists for a longer time, availability of water in state would be reduced to 635quibic only by 2050.

In the old days in the state, around 2.5 lakh water ponds were exiting, which have now reduced to only 93000 now. In Darbhanga alone, there were 213 ponds and other water bodies till 1963 and now only 84 are existing. The Asia famous Kanwar water lake in Begusarai, which is also a bird sanctuary, spread in 15,800 acres of wetland areas is also getting dry up and reduced to 2500 acres.

Darbhanga based Kusheshwar asthan- bird sanctuary cum water body is also decaying alarmingly and the majority of its areas have dried up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aautomatic weather station Indian Space Research Organisation Bihar ISRO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp