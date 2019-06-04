Home Nation

BJP's Rajesh Patnekar elected Goa Assembly Speaker

The election was necessitated after Speaker Pramod Sawant was appointed the Chief Minister following Parrikar's death.

Published: 04th June 2019 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

BJP's Rajesh Patnekar. (Photo| Twitter)

By IANS

PANAJI: BJP MLA Rajesh Patnekar was on Tuesday elected as Speaker of the Goa Assembly, defeating former Chief Minister Pratapsingh Rane of the Congress by 22-16 votes.

Speaking to legislators after the win, Patnekar said he would try his best to be impartial in his decisions and expressed disappointment that late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who died in March after a prolonged battle with cancer, was missing from the House.

"I cannot forget Parrikar... His contribution to the House and in Goa cannot be forgotten and will be remembered in the years to come. Both the ruling as well as opposition benches enjoyed a lot under his leadership," Patnekar said.

The new Speaker also had a word of advice for the MLAs. "Don't leave the House while the Assembly is in session. Try to watch, try to study. Make sure the House does not remain empty."

Rane congratulated Patnekar on his victory.

"I congratulate you on winning. A Speaker has to be neutral. You will be judged by the decisions of the House," Rane said.

Lone Nationalist Congress Party MLA Churchill Alemao was not present at the time of voting while Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, who has not withdrawn his support to the BJP-led coalition government despite acute differences, voted against Patnekar.

The election was conducted by Acting Speaker Michael Lobo. The election was necessitated after Speaker Pramod Sawant was appointed the Chief Minister following Parrikar's death.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajesh Patnekar Manohar Parrikar Goa speaker Goa Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp