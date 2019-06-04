Bodies of five missing mountaineers spotted near Nanda Devi peak

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The bodies of five out of the eight mountaineers, who went missing on the way to the Nanda Devi East peak, were spotted by the Indian Air Force helicopters on Monday.

Pithoragarh District Magistrate V K Jogdande said it appears that the climbers perished in an avalanche while ascending a never-before-climbed peak adjoining the Nanda Devi East.

The five bodies were sighted near the unscaled peak.

The air search was conducted on the basis of clues provided by the four other climbers from the UK who were rescued on Sunday.

While a report has been sent to the Centre, DM Jogande said further rescue operations will be conducted after Centre’s instructions come in.

“We have an expert team from State Disaster Response Force, besides experts from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation. In addition to these teams, we have stationed our search teams at Laspa and Bugdiyar camps close to the Nanda Devi base camp in Munsiyari,” he added.

The eight-member team consisting of climbers from the UK, US and Australia had left Munsiyari on May 13 to scale the peak but did not return to the base camp.