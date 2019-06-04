Home Nation

Bodies of five missing mountaineers spotted near Nanda Devi peak

 The bodies of five out of the eight mountaineers, who went missing on the way to the Nanda Devi East peak, were spotted by the Indian Air Force helicopters on Monday.

Published: 04th June 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Nanda Devi East peak in Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand. (Youtube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The bodies of five out of the eight mountaineers, who went missing on the way to the Nanda Devi East peak, were spotted by the Indian Air Force helicopters on Monday.

Pithoragarh District Magistrate V K Jogdande said it appears that the climbers perished in an avalanche while ascending a never-before-climbed peak adjoining the Nanda Devi East.

The five bodies were sighted near the unscaled peak.

The air search was conducted on the basis of clues provided by the four other climbers from the UK who were rescued on Sunday.

While a report has been sent to the Centre, DM Jogande said further rescue operations will be conducted after Centre’s instructions come in.

“We have an expert team from State Disaster Response Force, besides experts from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation. In addition to these teams, we have stationed our search teams at Laspa and Bugdiyar camps close to the Nanda Devi base camp in Munsiyari,” he added.

The eight-member team consisting of climbers from the UK, US and Australia had left Munsiyari on May 13 to scale the peak but did not return to the base camp. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp