Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Beggar lynched on suspicion of being child-lifter, three held

The incident took place on May 27 at Pendridih village, but the accused were apprehended Monday after the incident came to light.

Published: 04th June 2019 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Caste violence, Lynching, Dalit atrocities

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | File/EPS)

By PTI

KORBA: Two men were arrested and a minor was detained for allegedly killing a beggar on suspicion of being a child-lifter in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place on May 27 at Pendridih village, but the accused were apprehended Monday after the incident came to light, Lemru police station house officer (SHO) Ramlal Maravi said.

The accused were identified as Manturam (19) and Kunwar Sai (22). The third accused is a 17-year-old youth. On May 27, the victim, around 45 years old and yet to be identified, was begging for food outside a house when the accused saw him.

Claiming that he could be a child-lifter, they said nobody should give him food, SHO Maravi said.

Later, the accused allegedly took the victim outside the village and beat him up with sticks and then slit his throat with an axe, killing him on the spot, Maravi said.

The body was buried in the dry bed of a rivulet.

Lemru police got a tip-off about the killing some days later, following which the body was exhumed Monday and the accused were apprehended after they allegedly confessed to the crime, the officer said.

Efforts were on to ascertain the victim's identity, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Korba district Child lifter Begger

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp