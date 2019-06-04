Home Nation

Congress to reward booth workers with corporation posts in states

 To keep its flock together and prevent party cadre from switching loyalties, the Congress is looking at absorbing them in different corporations and organisations in states where it is in power. 

Published: 04th June 2019 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

A party supporter waves congress flag in Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To keep its flock together and prevent party cadre from switching loyalties, the Congress is looking at absorbing them in different corporations and organisations in states where it is in power. 

The party has also started collecting booth level data from across the country to analyse reasons for its electoral thrashing.

The idea to absorb booth level workers in corporations and commissions was floated by Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Chhattisgarh before general elections. 

“Chhattisgarh is in process of implementing the party president’s direction. The booth level workers are connected with people on the ground and it is kind of rewarding them for the hard work they put in. Besides, one state minister will sit in party office to listen to grievances of the people and address them,” said P L Punia, AICC in-charge, Chhattisgarh.    

Punia has already held meetings with party MLAs, MPs, Lok Sabha candidates and other leaders to understand reasons for party’s debacle in the state where it formed the government with a thumping majority six months back.       

According to Congress sources, poor booth-level management was a key reason for the party’s poor performance. 

The party has also started receiving booth related data and state-wise analysis would be done to understand loopholes in the constituencies where the party candidate lost elections to understand why voters snubbed the Congress. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp