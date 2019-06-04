Congress to reward booth workers with corporation posts in states

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To keep its flock together and prevent party cadre from switching loyalties, the Congress is looking at absorbing them in different corporations and organisations in states where it is in power.

The party has also started collecting booth level data from across the country to analyse reasons for its electoral thrashing.

The idea to absorb booth level workers in corporations and commissions was floated by Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Chhattisgarh before general elections.

“Chhattisgarh is in process of implementing the party president’s direction. The booth level workers are connected with people on the ground and it is kind of rewarding them for the hard work they put in. Besides, one state minister will sit in party office to listen to grievances of the people and address them,” said P L Punia, AICC in-charge, Chhattisgarh.

Punia has already held meetings with party MLAs, MPs, Lok Sabha candidates and other leaders to understand reasons for party’s debacle in the state where it formed the government with a thumping majority six months back.

According to Congress sources, poor booth-level management was a key reason for the party’s poor performance.

The party has also started receiving booth related data and state-wise analysis would be done to understand loopholes in the constituencies where the party candidate lost elections to understand why voters snubbed the Congress.