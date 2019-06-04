Home Nation

Five killed in two separate road accidents in Bihar

Two persons were allegedly killed by a car (Bolero) at Veerpur village in Begusarai district on early Tuesday morning.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Five persons were killed in separate road mishaps in Bihar’s Siwan and Begusarai district on Tuesday early morning. A speedy bus which was coming from the opposite direction crushed three youths, who were riding on a motorbike. The deceased were on their way to attend a wedding in a neighbouring village.

The bodies were taken to Siwan Sadar hospital where doctors were on strike protesting against an incident where government doctors were manhandled by a cop a few days ago.

Hence, the corpses were lying unattended near the post-mortem house since early morning till the time of reporting.

In another accident, two persons were allegedly killed by a car (Bolero) at Veerpur village in Begusarai district on early Tuesday morning.

The Bolero fled the scene after the accident. Later, local residents blocked the Begusrarai-Patna road alleging that it was a murder and not an accident. the villagers said the victims were murdered by a Bolero in a planned way.

