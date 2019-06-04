Home Nation

Goa government to provide security to app-based taxi service

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also appealed to traditional taxi operators to desist from taking law into their hands.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant | PTI

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government Tuesday announced to provide protection to the mobile application- based taxi service in the coastal state in the wake of recent incidents of violence.

"The government would provide protection to the app-based Taxi operators who have been facing violence from certain quarters. We appeal to those who indulge in violence against App-based taxi operators to mend their ways. They should also join the App-based taxi service," he said.

The Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) had last year introduced app-based taxi service, 'Goa Miles', which has been facing opposition from traditional service operators.

Last week, a taxi assigned to 'Goa Miles' was attacked at Colva beach in South Goa, allegedly by traditional taxi operators.

Sawant said it was the responsibility of the state government to provide affordable taxi service to the tourists.

"The system of app-based taxi service is prevalent across the world, but Goa is the only exception," he said.

The chief minister said, "If the taxi operators find that moving to app-based taxi service would affect their business then we can think over it".

