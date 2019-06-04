Home Nation

India slams OIC for references to Jammu and Kashmir in its Makkah summit declaration

The OIC is an international organisation consisting of 57 member states, 53 of them Muslim-majority nations.

Published: 04th June 2019 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Indian flag used for representation.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Monday rejected as "unacceptable" the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's reference to Jammu and Kashmir in a communique adopted at its summit meeting in the holy city of Makkah last week.

In a strong reaction, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the OIC has no locus standi in matters relating to Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that the state is an integral part of India.

He also said the OIC should refrain from making such "unwarranted references".

In its final communique at the Makkah summit, the OIC reiterated its support for the legitimate rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and even appointed a special envoy for the state.

The OIC is an international organisation consisting of 57 member states, 53 of them Muslim-majority nations.

"We categorically reject yet another unacceptable reference to matters internal to India in the Final Communiqué adopted at the conclusion of the 14th Islamic Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states held at Makkah on May 31," Kumar said.

He was responding to media queries on a reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the OIC document.

"The OIC has no locus standi in matters relating to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India. It is reiterated that OIC should refrain from making such unwarranted references," Kumar said.

On March 1, then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj attended the inaugural plenary of the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of OIC in Abu Dhabi on March 1.

She was the first Indian minister to address the OIC meeting.

India's participation came despite Pakistan's strong demand to rescind the invitation to Swaraj.

Pakistan's request was turned down by host UAE, resulting in Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi boycotting the plenary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp