Jharkhand Mukti Morcha upset with Opposition alliance, may go alone in Assembly elections

The JMM on Monday reviewed the reasons for the defeat of its candidate in the Lok Sabha elections during a working committee meeting held at the residence of party Chief Shibu Soren.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren (File | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  The opposition’s Mahagathbandhan in Jharkhand seems to be in trouble as Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers favour going it alone in Assembly elections, alleging that their candidates did not get the desired support from the alliance partners in the Lok Sabha polls. 

The JMM on Monday reviewed the reasons for the defeat of its candidate in the Lok Sabha elections during a working committee meeting held at the residence of party Chief Shibu Soren. 

Of the four seats it contested, the JMM lost on three seats, including Dumka, which had been a stronghold of the party for three decades. Of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, the JMM and the Congress won just one seat each. 

“There is a feeling among the workers that the votes which should have been transferred to JMM candidates were not transferred, due to which our candidates lost, and hence the party should go it alone in the Assembly elections,” said JMM spokesperson Kunal Shadangi.

The final decision, however, is to be taken by the party chief, he added.  

Reacting to JMM’s concern, the Congress asked all the alliance partners to start preparing for the Assembly polls without making allegations.

State Congress spokesperson Rajesh Pathak said even if a party wanted to go it alone, it should start poll preparations.

The grievance

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha workers feel that the party’s candidates did not receive the expected support from its alliance partners in the Lok Sabha elections.

