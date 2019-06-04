Nitin Gadkari takes charge of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Holding his previous portfolio, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday took charge of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Gadkari is credited with reviving the languishing road projects from the UPA era and putting highway development on fast track.

While road building momentum continues, he will now have to further raise the scale of construction to create more jobs and bolster private investment.

In his previous term, Gadkari was considered a star performer working on multiple fronts to bid out new projects on innovative Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).