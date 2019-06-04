Home Nation

Puducherry turf-war: Supreme Court issues notice to CM V. Narayanasamy

The next date of hearing in the apex court is June 21. The court ordered the Chief Minister to be impleaded as a party and notice be sent to him.

Published: 04th June 2019 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a new twist to the ongoing turf war in Puducherry, the Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and directed that any cabinet decision with financial implication or on land transfer won't be implemented till the next date of hearing.

A bench comprising Justices M.R. Shah and Indu Malhotra said that no decision with financial implication or related to land transfer taken at the cabinet meeting set for June 7 can be implemented. The cabinet can take a decision but it cannot be implemented.

On May 28, the top court agreed to hear a petition filed by Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi seeking clarity on the administrative control of the Union Territory.

