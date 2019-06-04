Raipur Diary: City Press Club to get biometric entry, Water ATMs to come out

Ejaz Kaiser By

Raipur Press Club to get biometric entry

The Press club of Raipur, the biggest in the state, will shortly be installing a biometric entry at the entrance to avoid intruders. In recent months, the club has come up with a central hall, an indoor games area and a gymnasium.

Established in 1967, the club routinely organises camps for its 916 members of print and electronic media along with their families. It has also set up a Journalist Welfare Fund.

Water ATM to beat the heat

The Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) has installed water dispensing machines, also known as water ATMs, across the city to help commuters quench their thirst in the scorching heat.

According to an official, around 500 litres of drinking water is being consumed from each ATM and RMC Commissioner Shiv Anant Tayal has ensured efficient working of all dispensers.

RMC has appealed to the public to keep a lookout for miscreants harming the ATM.

Chhattisgarh cops, family to sweat it out together

The Chhattisgarh police personnel will now sweat it out at a new gymnasium set up at the state police headquarters.

The facility will encourage officers to improve their reaction time and physical endurance while working in the field.

The gym will be accessible to the family members of the personnel as well. Similar facilities with separate budgetary provisions will soon become operational at all district headquarters.

Japanese paper art for school children

Schoolchildren in Chhattisgarh will soon be learning the Japanese paper theatre art, Kamishibai. The technique developed in the 1920s, will be used to appeal to the children’s creativity, according to the school education department.

Sources revealed that the Rajiv Gandhi Shiksha Mission has been given the responsibility to prepare the content, themes and materials.

The art form is believed to originate from the Buddhist Temples in Japan, where monks used images to tell stories to an illiterate audience.

Most Kamishibai stories consist of 12 or 16 large sturdy, beautifully illustrated cards.