Home Nation

Raipur Diary: City Press Club to get biometric entry, Water ATMs to come out

The Press club of Raipur, the biggest in the state, will shortly be installing a biometric entry at the entrance to avoid intruders.

Published: 04th June 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

Raipur Press Club to get biometric entry

The Press club of Raipur, the biggest in the state, will shortly be installing a biometric entry at the entrance to avoid intruders. In recent months, the club has come up with a central hall, an indoor games area and a gymnasium.

Established in 1967, the club routinely organises camps for its 916 members of print and electronic media along with their families. It has also set up a Journalist Welfare Fund. 

Water ATM to beat the heat

The Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) has installed water dispensing machines, also known as water ATMs, across the city to help commuters quench their thirst in the scorching heat.

According to an official, around 500 litres of drinking water is being consumed from each ATM and RMC Commissioner Shiv Anant Tayal has ensured efficient working of all dispensers.

RMC has appealed to the public to keep a lookout for miscreants harming the ATM.

Chhattisgarh cops, family to sweat it out together

The Chhattisgarh police personnel will now sweat it out at a new gymnasium set up at the state police headquarters.

The facility will encourage officers to improve their reaction time and physical endurance while working in the field.

The gym will be accessible to the family members of the personnel as well. Similar facilities with separate budgetary provisions will soon become operational at all district headquarters. 

Japanese paper art for school children

Schoolchildren in Chhattisgarh will soon be learning the Japanese paper theatre art, Kamishibai. The technique developed in the 1920s, will be used to appeal to the children’s creativity, according to the school education department.

Sources revealed that the Rajiv Gandhi Shiksha Mission has been given the responsibility to prepare the content, themes and materials.

The art form is believed to originate from the Buddhist Temples in Japan, where monks used images to tell stories to an illiterate audience.

Most Kamishibai stories consist of 12 or 16 large sturdy, beautifully illustrated cards. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp