Remained calm and focused despite being questioned for 80 hours: Robert Vadra

The case relates to the ownership of 1.9 million pounds of overseas assets and undisclosed entities set up to evade tax.

Published: 04th June 2019 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Robert Vadra at ED office for questioning in money laundering case in New Delhi. (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday appeared for questioning before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case and said he remained focused and calm despite being questioned for over 80 hours.

In a Facebook post before arriving at the ED's Jamnagar office here, Vadra wrote: "As I make my way for the 13th time, post almost 80 hours with the Enforcement Directorate, answering any number of questions, amidst sensation and unnecessary drama around, I stay focused and calm."

The businessman took umbrage to news reports and media questions on his health and wrote: "But blatantly and carelessly airing my health matters is not correct... But my time spent with people with worst problems, ailing, blind and orphaned kids to see them still smile, gives me the strength to go on..."

He further added: "My life is unique and I have fought for almost a decade over baseless accusations. Physically situations can change, but one's honest mind cannot. I'm determined on the truth and it is a book in the making, for the world to read and know clearly, my side..."

Vadra appeared before the financial probe agency, a day after a court allowed him to travel to the Netherlands and the US for six weeks of medical treatment.

Last Thursday, Vadra was questioned by the ED for over seven hours on the amount received by his company as kickbacks in petroleum deals in Gujarat. The agency accused him of using the money to buy properties in London.

However, he skipped the ED questioning the next day citing ill health.

TAGS
Robert Vadra money laundering case Enforcement Directorate ED PMLA Rahul Gandhi

