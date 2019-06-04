Home Nation

Rs 70 lakh allegedly looted from three maize-merchants in Bihar

The victims who were returning home after withdrawing money from banks were chased down, near Dhamdaha canal, by the robbers.

Robber

For representational purposes.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A gang of four unidentified jeep-borne robbers, who were fully armed, looted Rs 70 lakh from three maize-merchants at gunpoint in Bihar’s Purnia district. When one of the maize-traders resisted the loot bid, a robber shot him.

The victims who were returning home after withdrawing money from banks were chased down, near Dhamdaha canal, by the robbers. “They took us at gunpoint and snatched the bags containing cash”, said a maize-merchant namely Jhaksu Sah. The merchant who was shot at has been admitted at Purnia Sadar hospital.

According to Sah’s statements given to local police, he had withdrawn Rs 33 lakh from a Purnia based bank and had been returning with two other maize-traders to their houses in Bhawanipur.

Another maize-merchant namely Budho deo Sah had also cash of  Rs 9.80 lakh in his possession and rest amount of cash stated to be Rs 27 lakh was with the third maize-trader. Contradicting the claims of victims, local police confirmed the loot of Rs 9.90 lakh only and said a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to crack the case.

 

TAGS
Bihar Robbers Purnia

