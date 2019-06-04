Kargil veteran's nationality row: Witnesses sue retired Assam cop, say evidence were faked

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

RANGIA (Assam): Three ‘witnesses’ in the case of retired Army honourary captain Md. Sanaullah have filed separate cases against a retired Assam Police officer, who had probed the Kargil War veteran’s nationality.

The trio — Md. Kurban Ali, Md. Sobhan Ali, and Ajmal Ali — who filed cases at the Boko police station, alleged that their statements were never recorded by the investigating officer of Border Police, retired sub-inspector Chandramal Das, who they said they have never met before.

While the Border Police is assigned to detect, detain and deport foreigners, the various Foreigners’ Tribunals pass judgment after hearing their cases. Kurban Ali said his statement was never recorded but his name was mentioned in Foreigners’ Tribunal case number 1978/16 against Sanaullah.

The duo of Md. Sobhan Ali and Ajmal Ali alleged their signatures were forged and demanded immediate action against Das.

Sanaullah who is at a detention centre for illegal immigrants in Goalpara after being declared a “foreigner” had joined the Border Police as an assistant sub-inspector post-retirement in 2017.

READ HERE | Kargil war veteran ‘foreigner’, sent to detention camp; family moves court

The Foreigners’ Tribunal had detected a lot of discrepancies in the statement and documents furnished by Sanaullah.

Sanaullah, who was born in 1967, told the Tribunal that he had joined the Army in 1978 which means he was 11 years old when he had joined service. Another irregularity found was in respect to the age of his mother and sister where it emerged that his sister is older than his mother.

ALSO READ | Kargil veteran who was declared foreigner loses police job

The Tribunal scrutinised the land ownership document produced by him which stated that it was transferred to his name in 1977 when he was merely 10 years old.

The Tribunal questioned as to how the land could be transferred in the name of a minor when a major like his mother was still alive following the death of his father in 1973.