Home Nation

Kargil veteran's nationality row: Witnesses sue retired Assam cop, say evidence were faked

Retired Army honourary captain Md. Sanaullah's family members have decided to file a case against the Assam Border Police for allegedly conspiring to declare Sanaullah a "foreigner".

Published: 04th June 2019 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Karil War Veteran foreigner, Mohammed Sana Ullah

Retired honorary lieutenant Mohammed Sanaullah. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

RANGIA (Assam): Three ‘witnesses’ in the case of retired Army honourary captain Md. Sanaullah have filed separate cases against a retired Assam Police officer, who had probed the Kargil War veteran’s nationality.

The trio — Md. Kurban Ali, Md. Sobhan Ali, and Ajmal Ali — who filed cases at the Boko police station, alleged that their statements were never recorded by the investigating officer of Border Police, retired sub-inspector Chandramal Das, who they said they have never met before. 

While the Border Police is assigned to detect, detain and deport foreigners, the various Foreigners’ Tribunals pass judgment after hearing their cases. Kurban Ali said his statement was never recorded but his name was mentioned in Foreigners’ Tribunal case number 1978/16 against Sanaullah.

The duo of Md. Sobhan Ali and Ajmal Ali alleged their signatures were forged and demanded immediate action against Das.

Sanaullah who is at a detention centre for illegal immigrants in Goalpara after being declared a “foreigner” had joined the Border Police as an assistant sub-inspector post-retirement in 2017.

READ HERE | Kargil war veteran ‘foreigner’, sent to detention camp; family moves court

The Foreigners’ Tribunal had detected a lot of discrepancies in the statement and documents furnished by Sanaullah.

Sanaullah, who was born in 1967, told the Tribunal that he had joined the Army in 1978 which means he was 11 years old when he had joined service. Another irregularity found was in respect to the age of his mother and sister where it emerged that his sister is older than his mother.

ALSO READ | Kargil veteran who was declared foreigner loses police job

The Tribunal scrutinised the land ownership document produced by him which stated that it was transferred to his name in 1977 when he was merely 10 years old. 

The Tribunal questioned as to how the land could be transferred in the name of a minor when a major like his mother was still alive following the death of his father in 1973. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam citizenship Assam NRC Mohammad Sanaullah Kargil war Assam Foreigners Tribunal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp