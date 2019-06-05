Home Nation

2013 Muzaffarnagar riots: Five held for murder

Published: 05th June 2019 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Muzaffarnagar riots

File image for 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case. | (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Police on Tuesday arrested five people accused of killing a man whose death triggered the Muzaffarnagar riots back in 2013.

Those arrested have been identified as Prahlad, Bishan Singh, Tendu, Devender and Jitender who were arrested from their homes to execute a court order to attach their properties.

The five were produced in a court, where Acting Chief Judicial Magistrate, Vipin Kumar rejected their bail plea, saying there was no case of bail.

The complainant’s lawyer, advocate Mohsin Raza Zaidi said that the five were sent to judicial custody till Friday.

The five are among the six accused that were facing arrest warrants in connection with the Shahnawaz murder case. The remaining accused, Ravinder, is absconding.

Muzaffarnagar Riots

