Bengal BJP divided over induction of TMC MLA Manirul in party

By PTI

KOLKATA: The BJP West Bengal unit is divided over the induction of Trinamool Congress MLA Manirul Islam into the party, as a section of it feels that people like him will bring bad repute to it in the state, where the party trying to oust the TMC government.

Islam, the MLA from south Bengal's Birbhum district, is allegedly involved in the several incidents of torture and atrocities on political rivals and has boasted publicly about it.

He said in 2014 that he could "crush (his rivals) under his feet".

Many senior BJP leaders and activists have openly questioned and protested the induction of Islam who, along with a few other TMC leaders, had joined the BJP in New Delhi recently.

Asked if Islam's induction will be reconsidered because of resentment in the party, BJP national general secretary and the party's Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said the state leadership will take a call on this.

Following the development, Islam expressed his desire to resign from the party, senior BJP leader Mukul Roy said.

"The party will take a call regarding it. But the fact is if minorities want to join the BJP, how can you stop them?" Roy said.

Since his joining the party, several BJP leaders of Birbhum have staged a protest rally against Manirul and had urged the party leadership to remove him from the party.

The BJP earlier projected the decision of the TMC's Muslim MLA to join the party as a vindication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwash".

On the controversial comments made by Islam, Vijarvargiya had said the BJP does not believe in any form of violence and there is no place for such views once a leader joins the party.