Citizen centric administration on personnel ministry radar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances will undertake a series of new initiatives aimed at promoting excellence in public administration and efficient discharge of government business.

Minister of State, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh said the highest priority will be accorded to citizen-centric administration by undertaking reforms in order to optimize the grievance redressal time and improving the quality of disposal.

Moreover, the national conference on e-Governance will be convened at Shillong in August for dissemination of the success stories and nation’s strides in e-Governance.

Singh also emphasised on an overhaul of the office procedures of Central Secretariat to enable the Central Secretariat to meet the demands of the digital age with the publication of the comprehensively revamped Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure 2019.

The minister also disclosed other priorities including publication of India’s first national e-Services delivery assessment and publication of the Good Governance Index of States covering 10 sectors and 50 indicators, among others.