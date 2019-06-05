Home Nation

Modi government to provide 75 per cent funds for SC scholarship

According to the new arrangement, the Centre will provide 75 per cent of the funds and the states providing the rest. Currently, the states generate majority of funds.

Published: 05th June 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Thaawarchand Gehlot Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment plans to bring a new fund sharing arrangement for a post-matriculation scholarship for SC students, said Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot, after assuming office on Tuesday.

According to the new arrangement, the Centre will provide 75 per cent of the funds and the states providing the rest. Currently, the states generate the majority of funds.

The ministry, Gehlot said, has prioritised clearing arrears under the scholarship.

“There was a major problem clearing the pending arrears and our ministry had to struggle with the Finance Ministry throughout the year to get requisite funds for disbursal to states under the post-matriculation scholarship scheme for SC students. Now, `3,000 crore is still due, and clearing this amount is a priority for us in the next 100 days,” he added.

Additionally, a mental rehabilitation centre in Bhopal and a Centre for Disability Sports in Gwalior will come up in the next 100 days. A university for persons with disabilities is also on the anvil.
Focus on cultural roots

The Ministry of Tourism will invest in strengthening cultural roots and promote tourism sector, said Prahlad Singh Patel, MoS, (Independent Charge), who assumed office on Tuesday. “India is a large country and its cultural might is no less,” said Patel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thaawarchand Gehlot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp