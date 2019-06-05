Modi government to provide 75 per cent funds for SC scholarship

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment plans to bring a new fund sharing arrangement for a post-matriculation scholarship for SC students, said Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot, after assuming office on Tuesday.

According to the new arrangement, the Centre will provide 75 per cent of the funds and the states providing the rest. Currently, the states generate the majority of funds.

The ministry, Gehlot said, has prioritised clearing arrears under the scholarship.

“There was a major problem clearing the pending arrears and our ministry had to struggle with the Finance Ministry throughout the year to get requisite funds for disbursal to states under the post-matriculation scholarship scheme for SC students. Now, `3,000 crore is still due, and clearing this amount is a priority for us in the next 100 days,” he added.

Additionally, a mental rehabilitation centre in Bhopal and a Centre for Disability Sports in Gwalior will come up in the next 100 days. A university for persons with disabilities is also on the anvil.

Focus on cultural roots

The Ministry of Tourism will invest in strengthening cultural roots and promote tourism sector, said Prahlad Singh Patel, MoS, (Independent Charge), who assumed office on Tuesday. “India is a large country and its cultural might is no less,” said Patel.