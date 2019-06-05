Home Nation

Nitish's JD(U) welcomes new members -- but there's a catch

This eco-friendly tradition of the party has reportedly increased the green cover of Bihar by six per cent in the last 13 years.

Published: 05th June 2019 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

world environment day

Senior JD (U) leader RCP Singh plants a sampling to mark World Environment Day on Wednesday in Patna. (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: If you want to join the Janata Dal (United), there's one small task you need to perform first. June 5th may be observed as World Environment Day when people are encouraged to plant saplings, but the JD(U) plants them through the year thanks to a rule making it mandatory for those wishing to join the party.

This eco-friendly tradition of the party has reportedly increased the green cover of Bihar by six per cent in the last 13 years. Interestingly, the JD (U) is the only party in the country to boast of this unique practice.

Sharing this on the occasion of World Environment Day, spokesperson of the party Dr Ajay Alok tweeted, “Celebrate World Environment Day with a resolution. Under the @NitishKumar leadership, JD (U) is the lone party in the world, where it is essential to do a tree-plantation before becoming its members”.

"The green cover of the state has increased by 6% in the last 13 years and needs to be increased further," he added.

Alok urged locals to join hands with the government to increase the green cover of the state by planting trees in large numbers across Bihar.

On Wednesday, senior leader and MP (RS) RCP Singh along with his colleagues planted saplings as per the eco-friendly tradition of the party.

