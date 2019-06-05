Punjab CM Amarinder Singh urges PM to consider national farm debt waiver on priority

By UNI

CHANDIGARH: Even as he sought modification in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY), Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider agriculture loan waiver at national level on priority, as a one-time solution to help the distressed farmers.

In two letters underlining the need to safeguard the interests of Punjab's farmers, the Chief Minister has stressed that a one-time agriculture debt waiver for farmers at the national level was essential, while calling for PMFBY modifications to make the pro-farmer initiative more effective in transforming the rural economy.

The relief given by the Punjab government from its limited resources was not adequate and needed to be supplemented by the Centre, he said in his letter seeking the loan waiver on a national level.

He pointed out that this farmer friendly initiative would not only contribute to a large extent in reducing the distress but would also help in putting agriculture sector on a path of high growth trajectory and development with an assurance and hope of better quality living for the farmers of the country.

The Centre should bite the bullet once and for all, he said, adding that it was widely acknowledged that most of these 'Anndattas' of the country were facing severe debt stress, as a result of which some of them had even taken the extreme step of ending their lives by committing suicides.

He emphasised the need to rectify the situation, not with slow and small measures but with carefully thought-out steps to mitigate their distress and improve their living conditions.